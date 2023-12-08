JP Morgan slashes price target on TEGNA Inc [TGNA] – find out why.

TEGNA Inc [NYSE: TGNA] price surged by 1.47 percent to reach at $0.22. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 10:53 AM that TEGNA Foundation Awards Grants to Address Critical Community Needs.

TEGNA Foundation, the charitable foundation sponsored by TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), in partnership with its local stations, today announced it awarded 242 Community Grants to address critical community needs and initiatives. A summary of TEGNA Foundation’s 2023 Community Grants is available on the Foundation’s website.

In 2023, TEGNA stations continued to serve the greater good of their communities by supporting a variety of local causes, including programs focused on workforce development and economic mobility, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

A sum of 2553813 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.38M shares. TEGNA Inc shares reached a high of $15.27 and dropped to a low of $14.86 until finishing in the latest session at $15.19.

The one-year TGNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.7. The average equity rating for TGNA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGNA shares is $19.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TEGNA Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TEGNA Inc is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGNA in the course of the last twelve months was 5.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.47.

TEGNA Inc [TGNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.91. With this latest performance, TGNA shares dropped by -1.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.69 for TEGNA Inc [TGNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.89, while it was recorded at 15.34 for the last single week of trading, and 15.99 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TEGNA Inc [TGNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.82 and a Gross Margin at +44.67. TEGNA Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.21.

Return on Total Capital for TGNA is now 16.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TEGNA Inc [TGNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.88. Additionally, TGNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TEGNA Inc [TGNA] managed to generate an average of $99,986 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.TEGNA Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.47 and a Current Ratio set at 3.47.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEGNA Inc go to 10.00%.

