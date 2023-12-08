Jefferies lifts D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] jumped around 2.73 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $136.34 at the close of the session, up 2.04%. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 6:30 AM that D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Earnings and Increases Quarterly Dividend to $0.30 Per Share.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI):.

Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Highlights – comparisons to the prior year quarter.

D.R. Horton Inc. stock is now 52.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DHI Stock saw the intraday high of $136.60 and lowest of $134.143 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 135.02, which means current price is +53.10% above from all time high which was touched on 12/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, DHI reached a trading volume of 3859224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $144.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.52.

How has DHI stock performed recently?

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.79. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 12.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.64 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.08, while it was recorded at 132.41 for the last single week of trading, and 112.07 for the last 200 days.

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.60 and a Gross Margin at +26.37. D.R. Horton Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.38.

Return on Total Capital for DHI is now 23.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.66. Additionally, DHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] managed to generate an average of $352,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 83.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.12.D.R. Horton Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.52 and a Current Ratio set at 9.20.

Earnings analysis for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to -1.31%.

Insider trade positions for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.