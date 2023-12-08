J.M. Smucker Co. [SJM] fell -23.60% so far this year. What now?

J.M. Smucker Co. [NYSE: SJM] price surged by 2.89 percent to reach at $3.4. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that The J.M. Smucker Co. Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Results.

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) today announced results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2023, of its 2024 fiscal year. Financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 reflect the divestiture of certain pet food brands on April 28, 2023. All comparisons are to the second quarter of the prior fiscal year, unless otherwise noted.

A sum of 2845558 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.52M shares. J.M. Smucker Co. shares reached a high of $122.12 and dropped to a low of $117.135 until finishing in the latest session at $121.06.

The one-year SJM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.65. The average equity rating for SJM stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on J.M. Smucker Co. [SJM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SJM shares is $129.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SJM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for J.M. Smucker Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for J.M. Smucker Co. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 38.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for SJM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.61.

SJM Stock Performance Analysis:

J.M. Smucker Co. [SJM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.33. With this latest performance, SJM shares gained by 9.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.03 for J.M. Smucker Co. [SJM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.69, while it was recorded at 115.74 for the last single week of trading, and 139.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into J.M. Smucker Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and J.M. Smucker Co. [SJM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.46 and a Gross Margin at +30.52. J.M. Smucker Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.07.

Return on Total Capital for SJM is now 9.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, J.M. Smucker Co. [SJM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.73. Additionally, SJM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 60.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, J.M. Smucker Co. [SJM] managed to generate an average of -$15,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.J.M. Smucker Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.61 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

SJM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for J.M. Smucker Co. go to 6.15%.

J.M. Smucker Co. [SJM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SJM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SJM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SJM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.