ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] moved down -6.99: Why It’s Important

ImmunityBio Inc [NASDAQ: IBRX] closed the trading session at $3.46 on 12/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.39, while the highest price level was $3.75. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 9:00 AM that ImmunityBio to Participate in 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference.

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, announced today that the company will be participating in the 35th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, which is taking place in New York City, November 28-30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.76 percent and weekly performance of -5.98 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 168.22 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, IBRX reached to a volume of 3685572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBRX shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ImmunityBio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunityBio Inc is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4125.49.

IBRX stock trade performance evaluation

ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.98. With this latest performance, IBRX shares dropped by -4.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.37 for ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.74, while it was recorded at 3.67 for the last single week of trading, and 2.42 for the last 200 days.

ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -146090.42 and a Gross Margin at -9980.00. ImmunityBio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -173569.58.

Additionally, IBRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 260.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 200.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] managed to generate an average of -$574,575 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.ImmunityBio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.38 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ImmunityBio Inc go to -1.70%.

ImmunityBio Inc [IBRX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IBRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in IBRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in IBRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.