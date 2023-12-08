Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG] Revenue clocked in at $41.09 million, down -42.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: GDHG] plunged by -$18.76 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $22.30 during the day while it closed the day at $2.32. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM that Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. Intends to Enter into an Operating Lease Framework Agreement with a Top-tier Chinese Amusement Group.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “Golden Heaven”) (Nasdaq: GDHG), an amusement park operator in China, today announced that it intends to enter into an operating lease framework agreement (the “Agreement”) with a top-tier Chinese amusement group (the “Group”). The Group is a subsidiary of a prominent Chinese tourism group, ranking among China’s top 30 national cultural enterprises and top 20 tourism groups. This Agreement is expected to mark a significant step in Golden Heaven’s strategic business expansion efforts, and is aimed at enhancing Golden Heaven’s market position by leveraging the Group’s strong presence in the Chinese amusement park industry.

Pursuant to the Agreement, that is presently under negotiation, the Group’s theme park in Wuhan, Hubei Province in central China is expected to become the pilot leased park to the Company. The finalized operating lease rights, lease schedules and other terms of the Agreement will be settled with the ongoing negotiation.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd stock has also loss -89.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GDHG stock has declined by -41.71% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.02% and lost -42.14% year-on date.

The market cap for GDHG stock reached $116.00 million, with 56.00 million shares outstanding and 19.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 382.01K shares, GDHG reached a trading volume of 7135179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd is set at 4.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDHG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for GDHG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.07.

GDHG stock trade performance evaluation

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -89.25. With this latest performance, GDHG shares dropped by -88.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.02% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDHG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.68 for Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.51, while it was recorded at 16.93 for the last single week of trading.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.72 and a Gross Margin at +72.18. Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.29.

Return on Total Capital for GDHG is now 41.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 13.69. Additionally, GDHG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG] managed to generate an average of $23,223 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 815.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.07 and a Current Ratio set at 2.07.

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd [GDHG]: Institutional Ownership

