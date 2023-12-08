For Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH], Analyst sees a rise to $38. What next?

Option Care Health Inc. [NASDAQ: OPCH] surged by $0.44 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $30.20 during the day while it closed the day at $29.67. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 4:11 PM that Option Care Health Announces Increased Share Repurchase Authorization.

The extent to which the Company repurchases additional shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including market conditions, regulatory requirements, and other corporate considerations, as determined by the Company’s management.

Option Care Health Inc. stock has also loss -0.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OPCH stock has declined by -13.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.33% and lost -1.40% year-on date.

The market cap for OPCH stock reached $5.26 billion, with 181.96 million shares outstanding and 176.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, OPCH reached a trading volume of 2475611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPCH shares is $38.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Option Care Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Option Care Health Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for OPCH in the course of the last twelve months was 16.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.39.

OPCH stock trade performance evaluation

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.27. With this latest performance, OPCH shares gained by 3.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.16 for Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.30, while it was recorded at 29.81 for the last single week of trading, and 31.47 for the last 200 days.

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.09 and a Gross Margin at +20.44. Option Care Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.82.

Return on Total Capital for OPCH is now 9.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.24. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.33. Additionally, OPCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] managed to generate an average of $26,899 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.28.Option Care Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.39 and a Current Ratio set at 1.79.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OPCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Option Care Health Inc. go to 20.76%.

Option Care Health Inc. [OPCH]: Institutional Ownership

