For Home Depot, Inc. [HD], Analyst sees a rise to $303. What next?

Home Depot, Inc. [NYSE: HD] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $327.41 during the day while it closed the day at $326.17. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 11:45 PM that The Home Depot Supported 2.2 Million Jobs Nationwide in 2022, Creating Four Additional Jobs for Every Associate It Employed.

The Home Depot’s total contribution to the U.S. economy was $215 billion in 2022, which exceeds the current-dollar gross domestic product (GDP) of 18 U.S. states, per the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. This and other findings were released in the company’s fiscal year 2022 Economic Impact Project, conducted in partnership with PwC, which provides details on the economic impact of the company’s U.S. operations at the national and state levels.

Using the IMPLAN modeling system, PwC found that for every one job at the company, more than four additional jobs are supported across the U.S. economy, which is more than twice the retail average. This includes jobs in construction, manufacturing, agriculture, transportation and warehousing. The Home Depot supported 2.2 million jobs last year, more than 400,000 of which were directly created by the company, and supported billions of dollars in wages, salaries and benefits. In 2022, the company promoted 65,000 associates in the U.S.

Home Depot, Inc. stock has also gained 4.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HD stock has declined by -0.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.33% and gained 3.26% year-on date.

The market cap for HD stock reached $324.62 billion, with 1.02 billion shares outstanding and 992.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.02M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 2667115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Home Depot, Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $329.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Home Depot, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Home Depot, Inc. is set at 4.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 227.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 18.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.33.

HD stock trade performance evaluation

Home Depot, Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 10.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.89 for Home Depot, Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 298.70, while it was recorded at 323.88 for the last single week of trading, and 303.60 for the last 200 days.

Home Depot, Inc. [HD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Home Depot, Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.27 and a Gross Margin at +31.97. Home Depot, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Total Capital for HD is now 49.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 38.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Home Depot, Inc. [HD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,224.33. Additionally, HD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,085.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Home Depot, Inc. [HD] managed to generate an average of $36,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.Home Depot, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Home Depot, Inc. [HD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Home Depot, Inc. go to 1.70%.

Home Depot, Inc. [HD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in HD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in HD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.