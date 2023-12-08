For G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

G1 Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: GTHX] surged by $0.76 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.37 during the day while it closed the day at $3.18. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 9:26 AM that G1 Therapeutics Presents New Post Hoc Analyses Indicating That Patients Who Previously Received Trilaciclib Have Improved Overall Survival with Subsequent Anticancer Therapy.

– Analyses of Data from the Randomized Phase 2 Metastatic Triple Negative Breast Cancer (mTNBC) Trial Indicate That Prior Use of Trilaciclib with Cytotoxic Chemotherapy is Highly Correlated to Improved Long-Term Survival with Subsequent Anticancer Therapies -.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

– Improved Long-Term Survival Also Observed in Patients Who Received Prior Trilaciclib with Cytotoxic Therapy and Were Unable to Receive Subsequent Anticancer Therapy -.

G1 Therapeutics Inc stock has also gained 69.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GTHX stock has inclined by 96.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.37% and lost -41.44% year-on date.

The market cap for GTHX stock reached $164.85 million, with 51.50 million shares outstanding and 42.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 597.11K shares, GTHX reached a trading volume of 10184329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTHX shares is $8.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTHX stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for G1 Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for G1 Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTHX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

GTHX stock trade performance evaluation

G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.15. With this latest performance, GTHX shares gained by 102.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTHX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.81 for G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.53, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.25 for the last 200 days.

G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX] shares currently have an operating margin of -265.45 and a Gross Margin at +92.69. G1 Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -287.63.

Return on Total Capital for GTHX is now -71.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -78.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -139.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.85. Additionally, GTHX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX] managed to generate an average of -$867,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.G1 Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.35 and a Current Ratio set at 3.75.

G1 Therapeutics Inc [GTHX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of GTHX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GTHX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GTHX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.