For CoreCivic Inc [CXW], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

CoreCivic Inc [NYSE: CXW] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $13.92 during the day while it closed the day at $13.75. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 4:20 PM that CoreCivic Enters Into New Contracts With the State of Wyoming and Harris County, TX, at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility.

Recent Contract Wins Total Nearly 1,000 Beds.

CoreCivic Inc stock has also loss -4.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CXW stock has inclined by 36.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 46.28% and gained 18.94% year-on date.

The market cap for CXW stock reached $1.56 billion, with 114.99 million shares outstanding and 110.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 924.54K shares, CXW reached a trading volume of 3382777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CoreCivic Inc [CXW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CXW shares is $16.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CXW stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for CoreCivic Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoreCivic Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for CXW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for CXW in the course of the last twelve months was 9.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.38.

CXW stock trade performance evaluation

CoreCivic Inc [CXW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.98. With this latest performance, CXW shares dropped by -2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CXW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.97 for CoreCivic Inc [CXW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.80, while it was recorded at 13.99 for the last single week of trading, and 10.34 for the last 200 days.

CoreCivic Inc [CXW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoreCivic Inc [CXW] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.53 and a Gross Margin at +16.45. CoreCivic Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.63.

Return on Total Capital for CXW is now 5.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CoreCivic Inc [CXW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.83. Additionally, CXW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CoreCivic Inc [CXW] managed to generate an average of $11,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.CoreCivic Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.38 and a Current Ratio set at 1.38.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CoreCivic Inc [CXW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CXW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoreCivic Inc go to 6.00%.

CoreCivic Inc [CXW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CXW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CXW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CXW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.