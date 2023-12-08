For Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT], Analyst sees a drop to $7. What next?

- Advertisements -

Applied Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: APLT] gained 5.24% or 0.12 points to close at $2.41 with a heavy trading volume of 4142700 shares. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Applied Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Regulatory submissions on track for govorestat (AT-007) for the treatment of Classic Galactosemia to US FDA and EMA in 4Q 2023.

Two Upcoming Phase 3 Trial Readouts, with ARISE-HF Trial of AT-001 (caficrestat) in Diabetic Cardiomyopathy on track for data readout in 4Q 2023 and INSPIRE Trial of AT-007 trial in Sorbitol Dehydrogenase (SORD) Deficiency in 1Q 2024.

It opened the trading session at $2.36, the shares rose to $2.43 and dropped to $2.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for APLT points out that the company has recorded 66.21% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -244.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, APLT reached to a volume of 4142700 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APLT shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Applied Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for APLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.46.

Trading performance analysis for APLT stock

Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.31. With this latest performance, APLT shares gained by 2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 66.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 167.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.39 for Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.32, while it was recorded at 2.35 for the last single week of trading, and 1.60 for the last 200 days.

Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Applied Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Applied Therapeutics Inc [APLT]

