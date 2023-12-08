Exane BNP Paribas lifts Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [NYSE: OHI] gained 0.43% on the last trading session, reaching $30.53 price per share at the time. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Omega Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results and Recent Developments.

Completed $106 Million in New Investments in Q3.

Strengthened Balance Sheet with $429 Million Term Loan in Q3.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. represents 244.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.48 billion with the latest information. OHI stock price has been found in the range of $30.28 to $30.675.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, OHI reached a trading volume of 2533466 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OHI shares is $33.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for OHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for OHI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.93.

Trading performance analysis for OHI stock

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.84. With this latest performance, OHI shares dropped by -2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.84 for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.51, while it was recorded at 31.12 for the last single week of trading, and 30.48 for the last 200 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.93 and a Gross Margin at +60.57. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.38.

Return on Total Capital for OHI is now 4.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.61. Additionally, OHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 137.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI] managed to generate an average of $8,210,135 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. go to -5.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. [OHI]

The top three institutional holders of OHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.