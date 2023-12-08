Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] Stock trading around $134.03 per share: What’s Next?

Digital Realty Trust Inc [NYSE: DLR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.07% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.42%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Digital Realty and Blackstone Announce $7 Billion Hyperscale Data Center Development Joint Venture.

JV will deliver approximately 500 megawatts of IT capacity across three Tier 1 metros in Europe and North America.

Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, and Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) announced today that Blackstone-affiliated funds led by Infrastructure, Real Estate and Tactical Opportunities have agreed to establish a joint venture with Digital Realty to develop four hyperscale data center campuses across three metro areas on two continents. The developments are expected to support approximately 500 megawatts (MW) of total IT load upon full build out of all campuses. Blackstone will acquire an 80% ownership interest in the joint venture for approximately $700 million of initial capital contributions, while Digital Realty will maintain a 20% interest. Subsequent to closing, the joint venture parties will fund their pro rata share of the remaining development costs. Digital Realty will manage the development and day-to-day operations of the joint venture, for which it will receive customary fees.

Over the last 12 months, DLR stock rose by 24.04%. The one-year Digital Realty Trust Inc stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.01. The average equity rating for DLR stock is currently 2.39, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $40.59 billion, with 302.85 million shares outstanding and 302.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, DLR stock reached a trading volume of 2913640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DLR shares is $127.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Digital Realty Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Realty Trust Inc is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for DLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51.

DLR Stock Performance Analysis:

Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.42. With this latest performance, DLR shares gained by 4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.83 for Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.17, while it was recorded at 136.91 for the last single week of trading, and 113.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Digital Realty Trust Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.10 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Digital Realty Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.05.

Return on Total Capital for DLR is now 1.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.76. Additionally, DLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] managed to generate an average of $110,693 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

DLR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Digital Realty Trust Inc go to -8.58%.

Digital Realty Trust Inc [DLR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DLR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DLR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.