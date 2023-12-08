Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] – find out why.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [NYSE: CP] closed the trading session at $73.26 on 12/07/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $73.165, while the highest price level was $74.165. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 10:10 AM that CPKC statement on Mexican Federal Government draft decree on passenger service.

CPKC is reviewing the draft decree and remains directly engaged with the Mexican Federal Government regarding potential passenger rail service on certain existing freight rail corridors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.78 percent and weekly performance of 1.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.99 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, CP reached to a volume of 2457551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $85.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 1.66. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 43.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.61.

CP stock trade performance evaluation

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, CP shares dropped by -0.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.93 for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.12, while it was recorded at 74.03 for the last single week of trading, and 77.03 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.34 and a Gross Margin at +39.93. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.90.

Return on Total Capital for CP is now 5.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.23. Additionally, CP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] managed to generate an average of $274,251 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.61 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited go to 12.18%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.