DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] stock Initiated by Needham analyst, price target now $35

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [NASDAQ: XRAY] surged by $0.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $32.56 during the day while it closed the day at $32.48. The company report on November 16, 2023 at 8:30 AM that DS Core Feature Updates: Smart controlled workflows, excellent patient communication, and advanced collaboration with partners.

Dentsply Sirona announces further functions of DS Core offering smooth communication with patients and a unified ordering service. As a cloud-based solution, updates are available directly with the users’ next login.

DS Core is an innovative platform that enables users in practices and labs to take full advantage of digital dentistry, supporting dental professionals throughout the entire treatment continuum. DS Core connects devices and services and facilitates seamless collaboration with specialists, partners and labs, while incorporating tools for personalized patient communication.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc stock has also gained 2.30% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XRAY stock has declined by -9.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.09% and gained 2.01% year-on date.

The market cap for XRAY stock reached $6.88 billion, with 215.30 million shares outstanding and 209.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, XRAY reached a trading volume of 2695607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $34.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 31.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.04.

XRAY stock trade performance evaluation

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, XRAY shares gained by 14.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.44 for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.10, while it was recorded at 32.43 for the last single week of trading, and 36.78 for the last 200 days.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.36 and a Gross Margin at +54.31. DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.22.

Return on Total Capital for XRAY is now 5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.34. Additionally, XRAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] managed to generate an average of -$63,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.DENTSPLY Sirona Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY Sirona Inc go to 8.00%.

DENTSPLY Sirona Inc [XRAY]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in XRAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in XRAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.