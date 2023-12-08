Dare Bioscience Inc [DARE] Revenue clocked in at $1.00 million, down -61.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Dare Bioscience Inc [NASDAQ: DARE] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.60%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Daré Bioscience Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for DARE-VVA1, a Novel Intravaginal Formulation of Tamoxifen for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia, a Symptom of Vulvar and Vaginal Atrophy Associated with Menopause.

DARE-VVA1 has the potential to be the first therapeutic non-hormonal vaginal option for the treatment of moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA) in women who cannot or should not take supplemental estrogen.

Over the last 12 months, DARE stock dropped by -65.23%. The one-year Dare Bioscience Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 92.38. The average equity rating for DARE stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $31.53 million, with 98.56 million shares outstanding and 96.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 253.62K shares, DARE stock reached a trading volume of 6784406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dare Bioscience Inc [DARE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DARE shares is $4.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DARE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DARE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.53.

DARE Stock Performance Analysis:

Dare Bioscience Inc [DARE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.60. With this latest performance, DARE shares dropped by -8.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.97 for Dare Bioscience Inc [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4011, while it was recorded at 0.3488 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7587 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dare Bioscience Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dare Bioscience Inc [DARE] shares currently have an operating margin of -312.85 and a Gross Margin at +99.52. Dare Bioscience Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -309.48.

Return on Total Capital for DARE is now -123.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -123.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -124.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dare Bioscience Inc [DARE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.40. Additionally, DARE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dare Bioscience Inc [DARE] managed to generate an average of -$1,031,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Dare Bioscience Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

Dare Bioscience Inc [DARE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DARE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DARE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.