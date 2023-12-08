Danaher Corp. [DHR] Stock trading around $218.92 per share: What’s Next?

Danaher Corp. [NYSE: DHR] price plunged by -0.83 percent to reach at -$1.84. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Danaher Completes Acquisition of Abcam.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) (“Danaher”) announced today it has completed its acquisition of Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) (“Abcam”).

The acquisition of Abcam for $24.00 per share in cash was implemented by way of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement under the UK Companies Act 2006 (the “Scheme”) and the Scheme became effective in accordance with its terms on December 6, 2023. As a result, Abcam has become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Danaher. Trading of Abcam ADSs on Nasdaq has been suspended.

A sum of 2753191 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.15M shares. Danaher Corp. shares reached a high of $220.068 and dropped to a low of $216.88 until finishing in the latest session at $218.92.

The one-year DHR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.6. The average equity rating for DHR stock is currently 1.69, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Danaher Corp. [DHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $234.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Danaher Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-08-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corp. is set at 4.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 23.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.94.

DHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Danaher Corp. [DHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, DHR shares gained by 10.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.03 for Danaher Corp. [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.66, while it was recorded at 220.95 for the last single week of trading, and 215.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Danaher Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaher Corp. [DHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.63 and a Gross Margin at +60.21. Danaher Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.91.

Return on Total Capital for DHR is now 12.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danaher Corp. [DHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.41. Additionally, DHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danaher Corp. [DHR] managed to generate an average of $89,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Danaher Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.94 and a Current Ratio set at 2.26.

DHR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corp. go to -1.40%.

Danaher Corp. [DHR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DHR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DHR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.