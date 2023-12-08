Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] fell -3.01% so far this year. What now?

Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED] surged by $0.79 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $93.16 during the day while it closed the day at $92.44. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Con Edison Executives to Attend Investor Conferences During the Week of December 4 to 8, 2023.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (“Con Edison”) (NYSE: ED) executives will meet with investors at a series of conferences the week of December 4 to 8, 2023. The company is making the presentation material available for viewing on its website.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. stock has also gained 2.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ED stock has inclined by 3.57% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.66% and lost -3.01% year-on date.

The market cap for ED stock reached $31.91 billion, with 355.00 million shares outstanding and 344.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.14M shares, ED reached a trading volume of 3032846 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ED shares is $87.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ED stock is a recommendation set at 3.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Consolidated Edison, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Consolidated Edison, Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for ED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

ED stock trade performance evaluation

Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, ED shares gained by 3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.52 for Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.76, while it was recorded at 91.79 for the last single week of trading, and 92.19 for the last 200 days.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.69 and a Gross Margin at +60.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.60.

Return on Total Capital for ED is now 5.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.03. Additionally, ED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] managed to generate an average of $115,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Consolidated Edison, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Consolidated Edison, Inc. go to 5.66%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc. [ED]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ED stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ED stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.