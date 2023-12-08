Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] Revenue clocked in at $12.45 billion, down -40.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Community Health Systems, Inc. [NYSE: CYH] price plunged by -0.39 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 6:16 PM that Uber Technologies, Jabil and Builders FirstSource Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER), S&P MidCap 400 constituents Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) will replace Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE: SEE), Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASD: SEDG) in the S&P 500 respectively, S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Rambus Inc. (NASD: RMBS) and Comfort Systems USA Inc. (NYSE: FIX) will replace Jabil and Builders FirstSource in the S&P MidCap 400, and Sealed Air, Alaska Air Group, and SolarEdge Technologies will replace Orthofix Medical (NASD: OFIX), Rambus, and Comfort Systems USA respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

A sum of 1697350 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.55M shares. Community Health Systems, Inc. shares reached a high of $2.6623 and dropped to a low of $2.50 until finishing in the latest session at $2.57.

The one-year CYH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.63. The average equity rating for CYH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYH shares is $4.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Community Health Systems, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Community Health Systems, Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

CYH Stock Performance Analysis:

Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CYH shares gained by 0.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.61, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 3.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Community Health Systems, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.96 and a Gross Margin at +5.96. Community Health Systems, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.38.

Return on Total Capital for CYH is now 6.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.42. Additionally, CYH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 84.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] managed to generate an average of $697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Community Health Systems, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.51.

CYH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Community Health Systems, Inc. go to -7.95%.

Community Health Systems, Inc. [CYH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CYH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CYH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CYH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.