CME Group Inc [CME] is 25.32% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

CME Group Inc [NASDAQ: CME] loss -1.64% on the last trading session, reaching $210.73 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 7:30 AM that CME Group Declares Annual Variable Dividend.

CME Group Inc., the world’s leading derivatives marketplace, today declared its annual variable dividend, amounting to $5.25 per share. The dividend is payable January 18, 2024, to shareholders of record on December 28, 2023.

The annual variable dividend of $5.25 per share to be paid in January 2024 totals approximately $1.9 billion. Including today’s announced variable dividend and the previously announced fourth-quarter 2023 dividend of $1.10 per share to be paid in December, the total dividend yield for dividends announced during 2023 is 5.0% based on the average closing stock price in 2023 to date. The company will have paid a total of more than $24 billion in quarterly and variable dividends since adopting the annual variable dividend structure in the beginning of 2012.

CME Group Inc represents 358.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $75.86 billion with the latest information. CME stock price has been found in the range of $209.575 to $213.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, CME reached a trading volume of 2582330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CME Group Inc [CME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CME shares is $223.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CME stock is a recommendation set at 2.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CME Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CME Group Inc is set at 3.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for CME in the course of the last twelve months was 22.91.

Trading performance analysis for CME stock

CME Group Inc [CME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.49. With this latest performance, CME shares dropped by -0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.79 for CME Group Inc [CME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 213.26, while it was recorded at 216.53 for the last single week of trading, and 196.07 for the last 200 days.

CME Group Inc [CME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CME Group Inc [CME] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.08 and a Gross Margin at +79.91. CME Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +53.71.

Return on Total Capital for CME is now 9.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.79. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CME Group Inc [CME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.69. Additionally, CME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CME Group Inc [CME] managed to generate an average of $779,220 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.

CME Group Inc [CME]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CME Group Inc go to 8.53%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at CME Group Inc [CME]

The top three institutional holders of CME stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CME stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CME stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.