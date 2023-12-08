Cloudflare Inc [NET] Revenue clocked in at $1.21 billion, up 69.87% YTD: What’s Next?

Cloudflare Inc [NYSE: NET] price surged by 0.18 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Cloudflare Achieves #6 on Fortune Future 50 List 2023 for Long-Term Growth and Business Potential.

Fortune identifies Cloudflare among the top 50 global public companies best positioned for long-term revenue growth.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced that it has been named a Fortune Future 50 company for 2023, ranked number six of the top fifty companies. Fortune and BCG Henderson Institute examined more than 1,700 publicly traded companies globally, ranking the top 50 based on an assessment of their long-term growth prospects taking into account indicators and signals of their future potential. Cloudflare’s inclusion on the Fortune Future 50 comes on the heels of notable financial, customer, and technology momentum. During the first three quarters of 2023, Cloudflare has increased its large customer base by 34% year-over-year and helped discover the online threat that led to the largest cyber attack in Internet history.

A sum of 2674893 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.81M shares. Cloudflare Inc shares reached a high of $77.2999 and dropped to a low of $75.7295 until finishing in the latest session at $76.80.

The one-year NET stock forecast points to a potential downside of -17.07. The average equity rating for NET stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cloudflare Inc [NET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $65.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 36.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for NET in the course of the last twelve months was 251.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.89.

NET Stock Performance Analysis:

Cloudflare Inc [NET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, NET shares gained by 16.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.94 for Cloudflare Inc [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.75, while it was recorded at 78.00 for the last single week of trading, and 62.26 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cloudflare Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudflare Inc [NET] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.51 and a Gross Margin at +76.15. Cloudflare Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.83.

Return on Total Capital for NET is now -11.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.95, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cloudflare Inc [NET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 252.75. Additionally, NET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 247.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cloudflare Inc [NET] managed to generate an average of -$60,112 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Cloudflare Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.89 and a Current Ratio set at 3.89.

Cloudflare Inc [NET] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.