CIENA Corp. [CIEN] moved up 1.20: Why It’s Important

CIENA Corp. [NYSE: CIEN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.20% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.00%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Ciena Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Annual revenue increased 21%.

Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter ended October 28, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, CIEN stock rose by 4.47%. The one-year CIENA Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.82. The average equity rating for CIEN stock is currently 1.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.85 billion, with 147.84 million shares outstanding and 145.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.22M shares, CIEN stock reached a trading volume of 5430355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CIENA Corp. [CIEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIEN shares is $58.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for CIENA Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CIENA Corp. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIEN in the course of the last twelve months was 110.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.71.

CIEN Stock Performance Analysis:

CIENA Corp. [CIEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.00. With this latest performance, CIEN shares gained by 7.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.55 for CIENA Corp. [CIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.20, while it was recorded at 46.30 for the last single week of trading, and 45.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CIENA Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CIENA Corp. [CIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.08 and a Gross Margin at +39.42. CIENA Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.21.

Return on Total Capital for CIEN is now 6.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CIENA Corp. [CIEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.73. Additionally, CIEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CIENA Corp. [CIEN] managed to generate an average of $18,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.CIENA Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.71 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

CIEN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIENA Corp. go to 29.50%.

CIENA Corp. [CIEN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CIEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CIEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CIEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.