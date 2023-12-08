CIBC lifts Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Toronto Dominion Bank [NYSE: TD] loss -1.88% or -1.14 points to close at $59.35 with a heavy trading volume of 7400692 shares. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 9:11 AM that TD Bank and Diamonds International® Announce Private Label Credit Card Program.

TD announces a multi-year private label credit card partnership with the globally renowned jeweler.

TD Bank’s Retail Card Services business today announced a private label credit card partnership with Diamonds International, a fine jewelry brand with more than 125 locations worldwide.

It opened the trading session at $60.36, the shares rose to $60.51 and dropped to $58.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TD points out that the company has recorded 0.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -8.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, TD reached to a volume of 7400692 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TD shares is $62.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CIBC have made an estimate for Toronto Dominion Bank shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toronto Dominion Bank is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for TD in the course of the last twelve months was 3.96.

Trading performance analysis for TD stock

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, TD shares gained by 0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.68 for Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.16, while it was recorded at 60.32 for the last single week of trading, and 60.71 for the last 200 days.

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.12. Toronto Dominion Bank’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.52.

Return on Total Capital for TD is now 4.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Toronto Dominion Bank [TD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.11. Additionally, TD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.59.

Toronto Dominion Bank’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toronto Dominion Bank go to -0.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Toronto Dominion Bank [TD]

The top three institutional holders of TD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.