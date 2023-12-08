CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] fell -9.00% so far this year. What now?

CF Industries Holdings Inc [NYSE: CF] traded at a high on 12/07/23, posting a 4.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $77.53. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:.

BMO 2023 Growth & ESG Conference at 4:00 pm ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3252860 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CF Industries Holdings Inc stands at 3.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.71%.

The market cap for CF stock reached $14.81 billion, with 195.60 million shares outstanding and 190.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, CF reached a trading volume of 3252860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $89.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.18.

How has CF stock performed recently?

CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.17. With this latest performance, CF shares dropped by -1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.30, while it was recorded at 75.04 for the last single week of trading, and 76.20 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.35 and a Gross Margin at +51.94. CF Industries Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.91.

Return on Total Capital for CF is now 53.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 81.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.85. Additionally, CF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF] managed to generate an average of $1,239,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.CF Industries Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.18 and a Current Ratio set at 4.52.

Insider trade positions for CF Industries Holdings Inc [CF]

The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.