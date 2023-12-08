Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] Stock trading around $115.38 per share: What’s Next?

Capital One Financial Corp. [NYSE: COF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.42% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.33%. The company report on November 2, 2023 at 6:05 PM that Capital One Announces Quarterly Dividend.

Company also declares preferred stock dividend.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share payable November 24, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 13, 2023. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995. Dividends declared by the company are eligible for direct reinvestment in the company’s common stock under its Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan. For additional Plan information, stockholders should contact Computershare Trust Company, N.A., at 1-888-985-2057 (inside the U.S. and Canada) or 1-781-575-2725 (outside the U.S. and Canada).

Over the last 12 months, COF stock rose by 22.71%. The one-year Capital One Financial Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.42. The average equity rating for COF stock is currently 2.64, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.94 billion, with 381.32 million shares outstanding and 375.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, COF stock reached a trading volume of 3584917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $113.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.64. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corp. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.28.

COF Stock Performance Analysis:

Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.33. With this latest performance, COF shares gained by 9.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.42 for Capital One Financial Corp. [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.50, while it was recorded at 114.67 for the last single week of trading, and 102.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Capital One Financial Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.17. Capital One Financial Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.02.

Return on Total Capital for COF is now 8.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.42. Additionally, COF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 83.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] managed to generate an average of $129,989 per employee.Capital One Financial Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

COF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corp. go to -6.60%.

Capital One Financial Corp. [COF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in COF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in COF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.