Broadcom Inc [AVGO] Stock trading around $922.26 per share: What’s Next?

Broadcom Inc [NASDAQ: AVGO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.06% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.37%. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Broadcom Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend.

Revenue of $9,295 million for the fourth quarter, up 4 percent from the prior year period.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cash from operations of $4,828 million for the fourth quarter, less capital expenditures of $105 million, resulted in $4,723 million of free cash flow, or 51 percent of revenue.

Over the last 12 months, AVGO stock rose by 75.39%. The one-year Broadcom Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.08. The average equity rating for AVGO stock is currently 1.68, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $430.82 billion, with 467.14 million shares outstanding and 456.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, AVGO stock reached a trading volume of 4145787 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Broadcom Inc [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $1014.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc is set at 21.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 24.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.25.

AVGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Broadcom Inc [AVGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 2.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.46 for Broadcom Inc [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 896.02, while it was recorded at 918.60 for the last single week of trading, and 793.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Broadcom Inc Fundamentals:

Broadcom Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.25 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

AVGO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc go to 12.58%.

Broadcom Inc [AVGO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AVGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.