Braze Inc [BRZE] Is Currently -3.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Braze Inc [NASDAQ: BRZE] slipped around -1.93 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $54.19 at the close of the session, down -3.44%. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Braze Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Results.

Third quarter revenue grew 33.1% year-over-year to $124.0 million.

Elon Musk just Triggered a BOOM in These Stocks



Something strange is happening in the stock market…. This select group of stocks are going absolutely bananas. And it's all because of Elon Musk. Get your copy of "Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy in 2024"



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Achieved dollar-based net retention of 118% for the trailing 12 months.

Braze Inc stock is now 98.64% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BRZE Stock saw the intraday high of $58.67 and lowest of $52.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.85, which means current price is +128.94% above from all time high which was touched on 12/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 868.55K shares, BRZE reached a trading volume of 2435319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Braze Inc [BRZE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRZE shares is $58.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRZE stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Braze Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-08-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Braze Inc is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRZE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75.

How has BRZE stock performed recently?

Braze Inc [BRZE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, BRZE shares gained by 14.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRZE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.29 for Braze Inc [BRZE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.96, while it was recorded at 56.02 for the last single week of trading, and 40.18 for the last 200 days.

Braze Inc [BRZE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Braze Inc [BRZE] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.68 and a Gross Margin at +67.41. Braze Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.10.

Return on Total Capital for BRZE is now -29.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Braze Inc [BRZE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.52. Additionally, BRZE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Braze Inc [BRZE] managed to generate an average of -$92,582 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Braze Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.31 and a Current Ratio set at 2.28.

Earnings analysis for Braze Inc [BRZE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRZE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Braze Inc go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Braze Inc [BRZE]

The top three institutional holders of BRZE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BRZE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BRZE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.