BofA Securities lifts Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NYSE: NAPA] loss -12.05% or -1.23 points to close at $8.98 with a heavy trading volume of 3061269 shares. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 4:05 PM that The Duckhorn Portfolio Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

First Quarter Net Sales of $102.5 million.

First Quarter Net Income of $15.5 million; Adjusted Net Income of $17.2 million.

It opened the trading session at $9.25, the shares rose to $9.53 and dropped to $8.9501, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NAPA points out that the company has recorded -35.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 3.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 761.87K shares, NAPA reached to a volume of 3061269 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAPA shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAPA stock is a recommendation set at 1.78. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Dec-08-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

Trading performance analysis for NAPA stock

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.56. With this latest performance, NAPA shares dropped by -17.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.87 for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.29, while it was recorded at 10.07 for the last single week of trading, and 12.84 for the last 200 days.

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.39 and a Gross Margin at +46.72. Duckhorn Portfolio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.20.

Return on Total Capital for NAPA is now 9.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.93. Additionally, NAPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA] managed to generate an average of $147,443 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Duckhorn Portfolio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 3.11.

Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAPA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duckhorn Portfolio Inc go to 7.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Duckhorn Portfolio Inc [NAPA]

The top three institutional holders of NAPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NAPA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NAPA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.