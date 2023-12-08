Barnes & Noble Education Inc [BNED] Is Currently 20.95 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Barnes & Noble Education Inc [NYSE: BNED] gained 20.95% or 0.22 points to close at $1.27 with a heavy trading volume of 7506400 shares. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Barnes & Noble Education Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Retail Segment Gross Comparable Store Sales Increased 3.6%.

It opened the trading session at $1.305, the shares rose to $1.48 and dropped to $1.26, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BNED points out that the company has recorded 10.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -69.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 261.56K shares, BNED reached to a volume of 7506400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Barnes & Noble Education Inc [BNED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNED shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNED stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Barnes & Noble Education Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barnes & Noble Education Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for BNED in the course of the last twelve months was 3.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.48.

Trading performance analysis for BNED stock

Barnes & Noble Education Inc [BNED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.41. With this latest performance, BNED shares gained by 11.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.54 for Barnes & Noble Education Inc [BNED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0616, while it was recorded at 1.1420 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3571 for the last 200 days.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc [BNED]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barnes & Noble Education Inc [BNED] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.26 and a Gross Margin at +19.91. Barnes & Noble Education Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.84.

Return on Total Capital for BNED is now -7.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barnes & Noble Education Inc [BNED] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 357.08. Additionally, BNED Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 280.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barnes & Noble Education Inc [BNED] managed to generate an average of -$19,511 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.50.Barnes & Noble Education Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc [BNED]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barnes & Noble Education Inc go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Barnes & Noble Education Inc [BNED]

The top three institutional holders of BNED stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in BNED stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in BNED stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.