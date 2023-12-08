Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] is -18.30% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE: AMBP] gained 0.77% on the last trading session, reaching $3.93 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. – Third Quarter 2023 Results.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. represents 591.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.35 billion with the latest information. AMBP stock price has been found in the range of $3.80 to $3.965.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, AMBP reached a trading volume of 2700319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBP shares is $3.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

Trading performance analysis for AMBP stock

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.24. With this latest performance, AMBP shares gained by 10.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.01 for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.34, while it was recorded at 3.96 for the last single week of trading, and 3.63 for the last 200 days.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.67 and a Gross Margin at +9.38. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.05.

Return on Total Capital for AMBP is now 7.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 789.45. Additionally, AMBP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 774.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] managed to generate an average of $37,506 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.79 and a Current Ratio set at 1.13.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. go to -4.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]

The top three institutional holders of AMBP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMBP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMBP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.