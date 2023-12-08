Agilon Health Inc [AGL] Stock trading around $11.06 per share: What’s Next?

Agilon Health Inc [NYSE: AGL] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $11.19 during the day while it closed the day at $11.06. The company report on November 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM that agilon health to Participate in Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference.

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health in our communities, announced that it will participate in the 5th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference, including a fireside chat presentation on Tuesday, November 14 at 10:15 AM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the presentations by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of agilon health’s investor relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. Replays will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the presentation.

Agilon Health Inc stock has also gained 4.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AGL stock has declined by -40.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.31% and lost -31.47% year-on date.

The market cap for AGL stock reached $4.49 billion, with 412.38 million shares outstanding and 300.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, AGL reached a trading volume of 2798310 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Agilon Health Inc [AGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $20.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Agilon Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agilon Health Inc is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.41.

AGL stock trade performance evaluation

Agilon Health Inc [AGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, AGL shares dropped by -19.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.25 for Agilon Health Inc [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.20, while it was recorded at 11.17 for the last single week of trading, and 19.62 for the last 200 days.

Agilon Health Inc [AGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agilon Health Inc [AGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.36 and a Gross Margin at +3.64. Agilon Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Total Capital for AGL is now -10.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agilon Health Inc [AGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.48. Additionally, AGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agilon Health Inc [AGL] managed to generate an average of -$143,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.65.Agilon Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Agilon Health Inc [AGL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AGL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AGL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.