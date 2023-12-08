Aegis Capital slashes price target on Cyngn Inc [CYN] – find out why.

Cyngn Inc [NASDAQ: CYN] gained 64.00% on the last trading session, reaching $0.40 price per share at the time. The company report on December 7, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Cyngn Granted 17th U.S. Patent for its AI-Powered Autonomous Vehicle Technologies.

Since August 2023, Cyngn has been granted seven additional patents, bringing the total US patents granted to 17.

Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (Nasdaq: CYN), a developer of AI-powered autonomous driving solutions for industrial applications, today announced the issuance of a new patent, US-11,837,089-B2, for the Company’s autonomous vehicle (AV) and driving solutions. This new patent protects Cyngn’s novel modular extensible behavioral decision system for autonomous driving that aims to incorporate elements of the environment such as regions of interest and objects to inform a series of decisions made by the autonomous vehicle.

Cyngn Inc represents 37.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.49 million with the latest information. CYN stock price has been found in the range of $0.3051 to $0.595.

If compared to the average trading volume of 324.14K shares, CYN reached a trading volume of 144218875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cyngn Inc [CYN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYN shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Aegis Capital have made an estimate for Cyngn Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cyngn Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

Trading performance analysis for CYN stock

Cyngn Inc [CYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.96. With this latest performance, CYN shares gained by 59.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.02 for Cyngn Inc [CYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3111, while it was recorded at 0.2863 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7228 for the last 200 days.

Cyngn Inc [CYN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cyngn Inc [CYN] shares currently have an operating margin of -7404.86 and a Gross Margin at -202.17. Cyngn Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7342.18.

Return on Total Capital for CYN is now -82.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cyngn Inc [CYN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.58. Additionally, CYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cyngn Inc [CYN] managed to generate an average of -$291,462 per employee.Cyngn Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.38 and a Current Ratio set at 6.38.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cyngn Inc [CYN]

