Adobe Inc [ADBE] stock Upgrade by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $660

Adobe Inc [NASDAQ: ADBE] surged by $13.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $609.23 during the day while it closed the day at $608.78. The company report on December 4, 2023 at 1:57 PM that Adobe to Announce Q4 and FY2023 Earnings Results on December 13.

Today, Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) announced it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results after the market closes on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, followed by a conference call with investors at 2 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be streamed live on the Adobe Investor Relations Site. Following the call, a recording and related materials will be available on the site.

Adobe uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial, product and other material information regarding the company is routinely posted on and accessible at www.adobe.com/ADBE.

Adobe Inc stock has also loss -0.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADBE stock has inclined by 8.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 38.66% and gained 80.90% year-on date.

The market cap for ADBE stock reached $277.18 billion, with 462.00 million shares outstanding and 452.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.73M shares, ADBE reached a trading volume of 2588786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Adobe Inc [ADBE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADBE shares is $613.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADBE stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Adobe Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adobe Inc is set at 13.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADBE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADBE in the course of the last twelve months was 36.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.25.

ADBE stock trade performance evaluation

Adobe Inc [ADBE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, ADBE shares gained by 4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADBE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.54 for Adobe Inc [ADBE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 566.05, while it was recorded at 604.75 for the last single week of trading, and 473.87 for the last 200 days.

Adobe Inc [ADBE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adobe Inc [ADBE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.98 and a Gross Margin at +86.61. Adobe Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.29.

Return on Total Capital for ADBE is now 31.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adobe Inc [ADBE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.97. Additionally, ADBE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adobe Inc [ADBE] managed to generate an average of $162,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Adobe Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.25 and a Current Ratio set at 1.25.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Adobe Inc [ADBE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADBE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adobe Inc go to 14.74%.

Adobe Inc [ADBE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ADBE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ADBE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ADBE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.