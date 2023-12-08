Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD] Stock trading around $21.79 per share: What’s Next?

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: ACAD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.92% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.20%. The company report on November 30, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Acadia Pharmaceuticals Initiates Pivotal Phase 3 Study of Carbetocin (ACP-101) for the Treatment of Hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced the initiation of the Phase 3 COMPASS PWS study evaluating the efficacy and safety of carbetocin nasal spray (ACP-101) for the treatment of hyperphagia in Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS). PWS is a rare, neurobehavioral genetic disorder that is estimated to affect 8,000 to 10,000 patients in the United States.1-4 The most common symptom is hyperphagia, which is an unrelenting lack of satiety. Other defining features of PWS may include altered metabolism, developmental delays, behavioral challenges and moderate cognitive deficits.5.

“Currently there is no FDA-approved treatment for hyperphagia in PWS, which presents serious challenges for those living with this condition and their families,” said Shawn McCandless, M.D., Chair, Department of Genetics and Metabolism, Children’s Hospital Colorado and COMPASS PWS study investigator. “Essentially all experience hyperphagia, feeling a near-constant state of hunger, as though their body is telling them that they are starving, despite being actually well-nourished. As a result, individuals with PWS often exhibit food-seeking behaviors that require constant supervision to prevent life-threatening risks, including gastric rupture, irregular swallowing and choking. I look forward to the outcome of this Phase 3 clinical trial, and the potential of having a treatment option to offer those living with PWS.”.

Over the last 12 months, ACAD stock rose by 46.24%. The one-year Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.47. The average equity rating for ACAD stock is currently 1.89, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.58 billion, with 164.18 million shares outstanding and 163.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, ACAD stock reached a trading volume of 2875050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACAD shares is $32.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACAD stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

ACAD Stock Performance Analysis:

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.20. With this latest performance, ACAD shares dropped by -7.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.55 for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.48, while it was recorded at 22.18 for the last single week of trading, and 23.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.23 and a Gross Margin at +98.03. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.76.

Return on Total Capital for ACAD is now -41.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.48. Additionally, ACAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD] managed to generate an average of -$421,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.28 and a Current Ratio set at 2.38.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc [ACAD] Institutonal Ownership Details

