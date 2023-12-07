Yext Inc [YEXT] moved down -21.11: Why It’s Important

- Advertisements -

Yext Inc [NYSE: YEXT] slipped around -1.48 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $5.53 at the close of the session, down -21.11%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 4:04 PM that Yext Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Revenue of $101.2 Million, Increased 2% Year-over-Year.

Net Loss Per Share of $0.00 or Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share of $0.09, Basic.

Yext Inc stock is now -15.31% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YEXT Stock saw the intraday high of $6.00 and lowest of $5.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.35, which means current price is +2.98% above from all time high which was touched on 06/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, YEXT reached a trading volume of 6530147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yext Inc [YEXT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YEXT shares is $10.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Yext Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yext Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for YEXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for YEXT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.26.

How has YEXT stock performed recently?

Yext Inc [YEXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.47. With this latest performance, YEXT shares dropped by -11.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.08 for Yext Inc [YEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.30, while it was recorded at 6.61 for the last single week of trading, and 8.34 for the last 200 days.

Yext Inc [YEXT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yext Inc [YEXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.17 and a Gross Margin at +74.07. Yext Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.45.

Return on Total Capital for YEXT is now -21.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yext Inc [YEXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.71. Additionally, YEXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yext Inc [YEXT] managed to generate an average of -$54,948 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Yext Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.26 and a Current Ratio set at 1.26.

Insider trade positions for Yext Inc [YEXT]

The top three institutional holders of YEXT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in YEXT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in YEXT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.