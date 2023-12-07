why Philip Morris International Inc [PM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $109.20

- Advertisements -

Philip Morris International Inc [NYSE: PM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.56% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.72%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 8:20 AM that Philip Morris International Inc. Presents at 2023 Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) Chief Financial Officer, Emmanuel Babeau, will address investors today at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference in New York City.

Over the last 12 months, PM stock dropped by -11.96%. The one-year Philip Morris International Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.58. The average equity rating for PM stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $141.42 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.55 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, PM stock reached a trading volume of 5697862 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Philip Morris International Inc [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $109.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn Atlantic have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 18.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

PM Stock Performance Analysis:

Philip Morris International Inc [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.72. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.58 for Philip Morris International Inc [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.70, while it was recorded at 92.80 for the last single week of trading, and 95.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Philip Morris International Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.17 and a Gross Margin at +63.84. Philip Morris International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.62.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 43.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 43.62. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 125.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc [PM] managed to generate an average of $113,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Philip Morris International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

PM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc go to 6.28%.

Philip Morris International Inc [PM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.