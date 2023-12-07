why First Solar Inc [FSLR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $233.58

- Advertisements -

First Solar Inc [NASDAQ: FSLR] price plunged by -6.50 percent to reach at -$10.1. The company report on November 13, 2023 at 5:00 AM that Four Bright Solar Stocks Heading Into 2024.

When it comes to solar stocks, the landscape is transforming. The once prohibitive costs are now on a downward spiral, making solar ventures more financially appealing. Bloomberg New Energy Finance charts a seven-year decline in costs per megawatt-hour, signaling a shift that beckons investors to the solar frontier.

A sum of 3244233 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.21M shares. First Solar Inc shares reached a high of $156.82 and dropped to a low of $144.98 until finishing in the latest session at $145.29.

The one-year FSLR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.8. The average equity rating for FSLR stock is currently 1.65, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on First Solar Inc [FSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $233.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 1.65. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for First Solar Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc is set at 6.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.14.

FSLR Stock Performance Analysis:

First Solar Inc [FSLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.52. With this latest performance, FSLR shares dropped by -1.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.46 for First Solar Inc [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 150.69, while it was recorded at 155.66 for the last single week of trading, and 183.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into First Solar Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Solar Inc [FSLR] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.77 and a Gross Margin at +4.82. First Solar Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.69.

Return on Total Capital for FSLR is now -2.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Solar Inc [FSLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.01. Additionally, FSLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Solar Inc [FSLR] managed to generate an average of -$8,030 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.First Solar Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 3.19.

First Solar Inc [FSLR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FSLR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FSLR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.