Wall Street Analyst Initiated MongoDB Inc [MDB]. What else is Wall St. saying

MongoDB Inc [NASDAQ: MDB] slipped around -46.25 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $387.42 at the close of the session, down -10.66%. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 4:06 PM that MongoDB Appoints Ann Lewnes to Board of Directors.

Former Adobe and Intel executive brings decades of marketing and corporate strategy experience from high-growth technology companies to MongoDB Board of Directors.

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) today announced the appointment of Ann Lewnes to its Board of Directors. Lewnes was previously in senior leadership roles at Adobe Systems, Inc., a multinational software company that offers digital marketing and media solutions, from 2006 to 2023, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Development during a period of massive growth.

MongoDB Inc stock is now 96.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDB Stock saw the intraday high of $415.72 and lowest of $387.37 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 442.84, which means current price is +135.38% above from all time high which was touched on 11/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, MDB reached a trading volume of 7405863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MongoDB Inc [MDB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $460.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc is set at 18.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDB in the course of the last twelve months was 288.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.32.

How has MDB stock performed recently?

MongoDB Inc [MDB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.87. With this latest performance, MDB shares gained by 16.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 160.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.58 for MongoDB Inc [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 368.19, while it was recorded at 419.02 for the last single week of trading, and 326.91 for the last 200 days.

MongoDB Inc [MDB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.00 and a Gross Margin at +72.08. MongoDB Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.90.

Return on Total Capital for MDB is now -17.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MongoDB Inc [MDB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.87. Additionally, MDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MongoDB Inc [MDB] managed to generate an average of -$74,778 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.MongoDB Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.32 and a Current Ratio set at 4.56.

Insider trade positions for MongoDB Inc [MDB]

