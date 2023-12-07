Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR [UGP] Stock trading around $5.21 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR [NYSE: UGP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.76% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.37%.

Over the last 12 months, UGP stock rose by 102.72%. The one-year Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.8. The average equity rating for UGP stock is currently 2.82, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.71 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, UGP stock reached a trading volume of 3354085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR [UGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UGP shares is $4.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for UGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for UGP in the course of the last twelve months was 19.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

UGP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR [UGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.37. With this latest performance, UGP shares gained by 18.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.38 for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR [UGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.32, while it was recorded at 5.15 for the last single week of trading, and 3.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR [UGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.56 and a Gross Margin at +5.12. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.04.

Return on Total Capital for UGP is now 13.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR [UGP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.37. Additionally, UGP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR [UGP] managed to generate an average of $151,107 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.79.Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

UGP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR go to 24.00%.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR [UGP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UGP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UGP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.