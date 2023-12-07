UBS Group AG [UBS] Stock trading around $27.83 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

The stocks have a year to date performance of 51.00 percent and weekly performance of 1.76 percent. The stock has been moved at 37.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 14.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, UBS reached to a volume of 3598423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $30.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 11.48.

UBS stock trade performance evaluation

UBS Group AG [UBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, UBS shares gained by 14.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.20 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.06, while it was recorded at 28.18 for the last single week of trading, and 22.36 for the last 200 days.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.90. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.19.

Return on Total Capital for UBS is now 3.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 367.60. Additionally, UBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 308.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UBS Group AG [UBS] managed to generate an average of $100,365 per employee.UBS Group AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 3.39.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UBS Group AG [UBS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 11.70%.

UBS Group AG [UBS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UBS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UBS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.