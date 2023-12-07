Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] Revenue clocked in at $52.88 billion, down -19.37% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Tyson Foods, Inc. [NYSE: TSN] price surged by 0.50 percent to reach at $0.25. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 10:15 AM that Tyson Foods Opens Innovative New Fully-Cooked Food Production Plant in Virginia to Drive Business Growth.

Tyson Foods Opens Innovative New Fully-Cooked Food Production Plant in Virginia to Drive Business Growth.

Tyson Foods Opens Innovative New Fully-Cooked Food Production Plant in Virginia to Drive Business Growth.

A sum of 3335602 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.64M shares. Tyson Foods, Inc. shares reached a high of $50.35 and dropped to a low of $49.43 until finishing in the latest session at $50.19.

- Advertisements -

The one-year TSN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.99. The average equity rating for TSN stock is currently 2.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $53.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Tyson Foods, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods, Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

TSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.58. With this latest performance, TSN shares gained by 7.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.19 for Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.56, while it was recorded at 49.00 for the last single week of trading, and 53.00 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tyson Foods, Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.11 and a Gross Margin at +5.18. Tyson Foods, Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.23.

Return on Total Capital for TSN is now 2.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.34. Additionally, TSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] managed to generate an average of -$4,662 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Tyson Foods, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TSN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TSN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.