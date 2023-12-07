Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] is -87.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ: DCFC] traded at a high on 12/06/23, posting a 13.90 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.21. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Tritium Completes Installation of North America’s First Mechanized Large-Scale Port EV Charging Program at Port of Long Beach.

33 Tritium ultrafast chargers power terminal tractor fleet at California’s Port of Long Beach.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5287133 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tritium DCFC Limited stands at 12.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.16%.

The market cap for DCFC stock reached $42.96 million, with 142.01 million shares outstanding and 130.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.51M shares, DCFC reached a trading volume of 5287133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCFC shares is $4.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tritium DCFC Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tritium DCFC Limited is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23.

How has DCFC stock performed recently?

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.29. With this latest performance, DCFC shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2499, while it was recorded at 0.1864 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8948 for the last 200 days.

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.71 and a Gross Margin at -2.87. Tritium DCFC Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -65.77.

Return on Total Capital for DCFC is now -128.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -287.55. Additionally, DCFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 285.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] managed to generate an average of -$121,249 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Tritium DCFC Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 0.92.

Insider trade positions for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]

The top three institutional holders of DCFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DCFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DCFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.