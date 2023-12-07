Treasure Global Inc [TGL] is -93.74% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Treasure Global Inc [NASDAQ: TGL] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.112 during the day while it closed the day at $0.11. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Treasure Global Makes History with First-Ever AI Robot for TikTok Live Commerce in Malaysia.

Treasure Global Inc stock has also gained 2.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TGL stock has declined by -62.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -92.41% and lost -93.74% year-on date.

The market cap for TGL stock reached $2.22 million, with 17.90 million shares outstanding and 8.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, TGL reached a trading volume of 12868467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about Treasure Global Inc [TGL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Treasure Global Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

TGL stock trade performance evaluation

Treasure Global Inc [TGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, TGL shares dropped by -72.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.17 for Treasure Global Inc [TGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2773, while it was recorded at 0.1091 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8910 for the last 200 days.

Treasure Global Inc [TGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Treasure Global Inc [TGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.75 and a Gross Margin at +0.75. Treasure Global Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.90.

Additionally, TGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Treasure Global Inc [TGL] managed to generate an average of -$113,861 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 850.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 15.29.Treasure Global Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.65.

Treasure Global Inc [TGL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TGL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TGL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.