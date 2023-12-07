Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] is 11.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SYRS] traded at a high on 12/06/23, posting a 42.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.02. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Syros Announces Encouraging Initial Data from Randomized SELECT-AML-1 Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Tamibarotene in Combination with Venetoclax and Azacitidine.

— 100% CR/CRi Rate in Patients Treated with Tamibarotene, Venetoclax and Azacitidine Compared to 70% in Patients Randomized to Treatment with Venetoclax and Azacitidine Alone –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4405063 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 21.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.91%.

The market cap for SYRS stock reached $84.70 million, with 20.26 million shares outstanding and 16.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 65.60K shares, SYRS reached a trading volume of 4405063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

- Advertisements -

What do top market gurus say about Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYRS shares is $21.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.33.

- Advertisements -

How has SYRS stock performed recently?

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 46.18. With this latest performance, SYRS shares gained by 43.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.18 for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.78, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 3.27 for the last 200 days.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] shares currently have an operating margin of -849.21 and a Gross Margin at +80.06. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -636.12.

Return on Total Capital for SYRS is now -73.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -56.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -88.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.77. Additionally, SYRS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS] managed to generate an average of -$809,009 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.31 and a Current Ratio set at 4.31.

Insider trade positions for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SYRS]

The top three institutional holders of SYRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SYRS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SYRS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.