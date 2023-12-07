Starbox Group Holdings Ltd [STBX] is -94.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

- Advertisements -

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd [NASDAQ: STBX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -34.45% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -45.20%. The company report on December 1, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed companies to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days from October 13, 2023 to November 24, 2023, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

Over the last 12 months, STBX stock dropped by -94.24%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 208.48K shares, STBX stock reached a trading volume of 16137480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

STBX Stock Performance Analysis:

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd [STBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -45.20. With this latest performance, STBX shares dropped by -71.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.82 for Starbox Group Holdings Ltd [STBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6209, while it was recorded at 0.2045 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4409 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Starbox Group Holdings Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbox Group Holdings Ltd [STBX] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.58 and a Gross Margin at +98.11. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +45.72.

Return on Total Capital for STBX is now 343.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 247.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 308.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 61.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Starbox Group Holdings Ltd [STBX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.20. Additionally, STBX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.87.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd [STBX] Institutonal Ownership Details

