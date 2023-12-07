Sera Prognostics Inc [SERA] Stock trading around $5.49 per share: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Sera Prognostics Inc [NASDAQ: SERA] price surged by 161.43 percent to reach at $3.39. The company report on December 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM that SERA PROGNOSTICS ANNOUNCES PRIMARY ENDPOINT CRITERIA MET IN PIVOTAL PRIME STUDY INTERIM LOOK – ENROLLMENT TO STOP DUE TO SUCCESS.

Sera Prognostics Inc., The Pregnancy Company® (Nasdaq: SERA), focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing innovative pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients, today announced that the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) overseeing its pivotal Prematurity Risk Assessment Combined with Clinical Interventions for Improved Neonatal OutcoMEs (PRIME) study recommended stopping enrollment due to efficacy, reporting that either of the co-primary endpoints met the stopping criteria for statistical significance at the pre-planned interim analysis. The Company has adopted the DSMB’s recommendation and will stop PRIME study enrollment to focus on analyzing and reporting the available data.

“We are excited by this report of efficacy from the DSMB,” said Zhenya Lindgardt, President and CEO of Sera Prognostics. “It is unexpected for trials to stop early for efficacy since most statistical power is typically reserved for the final analysis, which makes this event that much more encouraging. We look forward to sharing top-line results once we have had a chance to analyze the interim look data. We believe this will add to the PREVENT and AVERT studies in the growing, consistent body of evidence for our PreTRM® test that advances our mission to save lives and improve health for mothers and babies across the globe.”.

A sum of 78441776 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 37.02K shares. Sera Prognostics Inc shares reached a high of $9.86 and dropped to a low of $4.11 until finishing in the latest session at $5.49.

The one-year SERA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -99.64. The average equity rating for SERA stock is currently 1.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sera Prognostics Inc [SERA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SERA shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SERA stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sera Prognostics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sera Prognostics Inc is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for SERA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 521.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

SERA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sera Prognostics Inc [SERA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 190.48. With this latest performance, SERA shares gained by 195.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 339.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SERA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 95.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 87.80 for Sera Prognostics Inc [SERA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.96, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 2.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sera Prognostics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sera Prognostics Inc [SERA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17034.33 and a Gross Margin at -426.49. Sera Prognostics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16487.31.

Return on Total Capital for SERA is now -37.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sera Prognostics Inc [SERA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.86. Additionally, SERA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sera Prognostics Inc [SERA] managed to generate an average of -$496,472 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Sera Prognostics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.51 and a Current Ratio set at 3.51.

Sera Prognostics Inc [SERA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SERA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SERA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SERA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.