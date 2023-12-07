Rover Group Inc [ROVR] Revenue clocked in at $217.80 million, up 196.19% YTD: What’s Next?

- Advertisements -

Rover Group Inc [NASDAQ: ROVR] price plunged by -0.37 percent to reach at -$0.04. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Rover Agrees to be Acquired by Blackstone in $2.3 Billion Transaction.

$11.00 Per Share Purchase Price Represents 61% Premium Over 90 trading-day VWAP.

A sum of 7024612 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.15M shares. Rover Group Inc shares reached a high of $10.93 and dropped to a low of $10.85 until finishing in the latest session at $10.87.

The one-year ROVR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.52. The average equity rating for ROVR stock is currently 2.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

- Advertisements -

Guru’s Opinion on Rover Group Inc [ROVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROVR shares is $10.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROVR stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Rover Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rover Group Inc is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROVR in the course of the last twelve months was 90.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.32.

- Advertisements -

ROVR Stock Performance Analysis:

Rover Group Inc [ROVR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, ROVR shares gained by 68.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 126.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.12 for Rover Group Inc [ROVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.55, while it was recorded at 10.91 for the last single week of trading, and 5.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rover Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rover Group Inc [ROVR] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.38 and a Gross Margin at +72.99. Rover Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.63.

Return on Total Capital for ROVR is now -3.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rover Group Inc [ROVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.09. Additionally, ROVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rover Group Inc [ROVR] managed to generate an average of -$43,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Rover Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.32 and a Current Ratio set at 3.32.

Rover Group Inc [ROVR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ROVR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ROVR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ROVR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.