Replimune Group Inc [REPL] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -75.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Replimune Group Inc [NASDAQ: REPL] price plunged by -45.21 percent to reach at -$5.57. The company report on December 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Replimune Shares Initial Primary Analysis Results from CERPASS Clinical Trial in Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma and Presents New Data from IGNYTE Clinical Trial of RP1 in Anti-PD1 Failed Melanoma and Non-Melanoma Skin Cancers.

RP1 in combination with cemiplimab demonstrated clinically meaningful improvements in complete response rate and duration of response compared to cemiplimab in the CERPASS clinical trial, but did not meet either of the two primary endpoints.

Positive data update for full 140 patients in the IGNYTE clinical trial cohort of RP1 in anti-PD1 failed melanoma reinforces durable benefit; biologics license application (BLA) submission planned for 2H 2024.

A sum of 13891508 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 801.10K shares. Replimune Group Inc shares reached a high of $7.23 and dropped to a low of $5.89 until finishing in the latest session at $6.75.

The one-year REPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.92. The average equity rating for REPL stock is currently 1.11, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Replimune Group Inc [REPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REPL shares is $37.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.11. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Replimune Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Replimune Group Inc is set at 1.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.41.

REPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Replimune Group Inc [REPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -41.46. With this latest performance, REPL shares dropped by -52.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.74 for Replimune Group Inc [REPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.29, while it was recorded at 10.66 for the last single week of trading, and 18.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Replimune Group Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for REPL is now -33.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Replimune Group Inc [REPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.94. Additionally, REPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Replimune Group Inc [REPL] managed to generate an average of -$613,676 per employee. Replimune Group Inc's liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.76 and a Current Ratio set at 12.76.

Replimune Group Inc [REPL] Institutonal Ownership Details

