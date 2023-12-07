RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] – find out why.

- Advertisements -

Equinox Gold Corp [AMEX: EQX] price plunged by -0.19 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on November 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Equinox Gold’s Greenstone Project: 96% Complete, Commissioning Underway.

All dollar amounts shown in United States dollars unless otherwise noted.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 20, 2023) – Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) is pleased to provide an update on construction and commissioning progress at its Greenstone Project in Ontario, Canada. The Greenstone Project is being developed as a 60/40 partnership, respectively, by Equinox Gold and Orion Mine Finance Group, and will be one of the largest gold mines in Canada, with average annual gold production of more than 400,000 ounces over the first five years and more than five million ounces of gold produced over its initial 14-year mine life.

A sum of 3257134 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.33M shares. Equinox Gold Corp shares reached a high of $5.38 and dropped to a low of $5.20 until finishing in the latest session at $5.28.

- Advertisements -

The one-year EQX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.16. The average equity rating for EQX stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQX shares is $6.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQX stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Equinox Gold Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinox Gold Corp is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

EQX Stock Performance Analysis:

Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.76. With this latest performance, EQX shares gained by 9.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.82 for Equinox Gold Corp [EQX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.64, while it was recorded at 5.41 for the last single week of trading, and 4.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equinox Gold Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.09 and a Gross Margin at +6.81. Equinox Gold Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.13.

Return on Total Capital for EQX is now 0.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.70. Additionally, EQX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] managed to generate an average of -$21,038 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Equinox Gold Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.27.

Equinox Gold Corp [EQX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EQX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EQX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EQX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.