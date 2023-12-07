Piper Sandler lifts Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

- Advertisements -

Perrigo Company plc [NYSE: PRGO] slipped around -1.29 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $29.62 at the close of the session, down -4.17%. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 8:54 AM that Perrigo Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offer for Notes.

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) (the “Company”), a leading provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced the early tender results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) by Perrigo Finance Unlimited Company, its wholly-owned finance subsidiary (the “Issuer”), to purchase its 3.900% Senior Notes due 2024 (CUSIP / ISIN Nos. 714295 AC6 / US714295AC63) (the “Notes”) in a principal amount of up to $300,000,000. The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in an Offer to Purchase, dated November 10, 2023 (the “Offer to Purchase”).

The aggregate principal amount of Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 28, 2023 (the “Early Tender Date”), according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the Tender Offer, is set forth in the table below.

Perrigo Company plc stock is now -13.11% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PRGO Stock saw the intraday high of $31.07 and lowest of $29.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.28, which means current price is +10.48% above from all time high which was touched on 08/08/23.

- Advertisements -

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, PRGO reached a trading volume of 3158514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRGO shares is $44.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Perrigo Company plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

- Advertisements -

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perrigo Company plc is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRGO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has PRGO stock performed recently?

Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.37. With this latest performance, PRGO shares gained by 4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.87 for Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.78, while it was recorded at 30.65 for the last single week of trading, and 33.85 for the last 200 days.

Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.89 and a Gross Margin at +32.79. Perrigo Company plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.94.

Return on Total Capital for PRGO is now 1.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.51. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.31. Additionally, PRGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Perrigo Company plc [PRGO] managed to generate an average of -$14,708 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Perrigo Company plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.74.

Earnings analysis for Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Perrigo Company plc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Perrigo Company plc [PRGO]

The top three institutional holders of PRGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PRGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PRGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.