Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [PHIO] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -64.38% YTD: What’s Next?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [NASDAQ: PHIO] jumped around 0.47 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.59 at the close of the session, up 41.96%. The company report on November 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Phio Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

“We have enrolled the first patient in our U.S. clinical trial with PH-762,” announced Phio’s President & CEO, Robert Bitterman. “The initiation of enrollment in this trial represents a milestone as we develop PH-762 for the treatment of squamous cell and other skin cancers. We are optimistic that this novel, alternative immuno-oncology therapy may offer patients and their care providers, enhanced therapeutic outcomes while minimizing invasive intervention.”.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp stock is now -64.38% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PHIO Stock saw the intraday high of $2.09 and lowest of $1.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.27, which means current price is +80.68% above from all time high which was touched on 04/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, PHIO reached a trading volume of 26222572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [PHIO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHIO shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

How has PHIO stock performed recently?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [PHIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 61.44. With this latest performance, PHIO shares gained by 30.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.21 for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [PHIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2731, while it was recorded at 1.2037 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0170 for the last 200 days.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [PHIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PHIO is now -68.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [PHIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.57. Additionally, PHIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [PHIO] managed to generate an average of -$1,275,556 per employee.Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.01 and a Current Ratio set at 4.01.

Insider trade positions for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp [PHIO]

